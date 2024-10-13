Two Foreign Nationals Among Three Killed In Car Crash On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Etawah: Three persons, including a Russian and an Afghan national, were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place at around 10:30 am when the car was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. There were four foreign nationals, aged 20 to 25, in the car along with the driver and helper. The injured have been admitted to Saifai Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district.
According to Usrahar police station in-charge Mansoor Ahmed, three women from Afghanistan, Naz, Atifa and Tabassum and a Russian, Catherine, had come to Lucknow to participate at an event. They had rented a car from Delhi and were returning when the accident occurred.
Catherine, Naz and driver Sanjeev (40) succumbed to their injuries on the spot while Aatifi, Tabassum and helper Rahul (38) sustained severe injuries.
Locals informed the police after which, the injured were rushed to Saifai Hospital, where they are stated to be in critical condition.
Police said it is yet to be ascertained as to when these foreigners came to India and for how long they were staying in the country. Preliminary probe has revealed that they were staying in Delhi and had come to Lucknow for an event but the details of the programme that they participate in are yet to be collected, police said.
"The Embassy of Afghanistan and Russia are being contacted to connect to their family members. Also, information is being collected about their acquaintances in Delhi," an official said.
