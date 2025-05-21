ETV Bharat / state

Four Electrocuted By High Tension Wire During Religious Event In Ghazipur

Ghazipur: Four youths, including a police constable and his brother, were electrocuted and three others injured after they came in contact with a high tension wire during preparations for a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Police said the incident took place in Narwar village under Mardah police station area of ​​the district when preparations were underway for Kashi Das Baba's worship this morning. While erecting a bamboo stand at the place of worship, the stick touched the high tension wire passing above and those engaged in the work got hit by electric current.

Police said seven youths were engaged in erecting the bamboo stand and were hit by current. Of whom, four died on the spot and remaining three sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.