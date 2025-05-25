ETV Bharat / state

Teen Among 3 Drown While Immersing Kin's Ashes In Ganga In Raebareli

Rae Bareli: Three persons, including a teenager, drowned while immersing the ashes of a relative in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Sunday morning, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Aryansh (12), Balchand (40) and Chandrakumar (60), were residents of Jagdishpur in Amethi district. Vidhichandra, who was also accompanying him, was recued and shifted to the hospital, they added.

It has been learnt that Ramkishore, a resident of Jagdishpur, had passed away some days ago. After completing the last rites, the family had reached Rae Bareli for immersion of ashes. A panda named Chhotu took nine members of the family to take bath in the Fatehpur border across the river. Balchand, Chandrakumar, Vidhichandra and Aryansh had stepped into the river first.

Suddenly, Aryansh was seen drowning in the river and the three others went forward to save him but they too were swept away by the strong current of the Ganga. Seeing the four drowning, the local divers immediately swung into action but managed to rescue only Vidhichandra while three bodies were fished out of the water later.