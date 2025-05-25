ETV Bharat / state

Teen Among 3 Drown While Immersing Kin's Ashes In Ganga In Raebareli

Four members of a family from Amethi were immersing ashes of their deceased relative in Raebareli when the tragedy took place.

Teen Among 3 Drown While Immersing Kin's Ashes In Ganga In Raebareli
Rescue operation undertaken by local divers (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

Rae Bareli: Three persons, including a teenager, drowned while immersing the ashes of a relative in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Sunday morning, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Aryansh (12), Balchand (40) and Chandrakumar (60), were residents of Jagdishpur in Amethi district. Vidhichandra, who was also accompanying him, was recued and shifted to the hospital, they added.

It has been learnt that Ramkishore, a resident of Jagdishpur, had passed away some days ago. After completing the last rites, the family had reached Rae Bareli for immersion of ashes. A panda named Chhotu took nine members of the family to take bath in the Fatehpur border across the river. Balchand, Chandrakumar, Vidhichandra and Aryansh had stepped into the river first.

Suddenly, Aryansh was seen drowning in the river and the three others went forward to save him but they too were swept away by the strong current of the Ganga. Seeing the four drowning, the local divers immediately swung into action but managed to rescue only Vidhichandra while three bodies were fished out of the water later.

The local police were informed and the SDM and CO reached the spot for inspection. The three bodies were sent for postmortem and one person was admitted to the hospital.

CM Yogi has condoled the three deaths and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to its X handle, CM office wrote "#UPCM @myogiadityanath has taken cognizance of the accident of drowning in Ganga in Raebareli district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured."

