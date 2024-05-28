ETV Bharat / state

4 Die, 30 Hospitalised Of Food Poisoning After Eating At Engagement Ceremony In Udaipur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

Police said several guests who attended the engagement dinner last night, complained of severe stomach ache, vomiting and nausea. Prima facie it seems to be a case of food poisoning but investigations have been launched, an officer said.

Food poisoning victims were admitted at hospital (ETV Bharat Picture)

Udaipur: Four persons died and 30 others were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kotra area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Tuesday.

All the victims had consumed food in an engagement ceremony at the house of Puna Pargi, a resident of Sawan Kyara village in Kotra on Monday night. A thorough investigation has been initiated into the matter.

On hearing about the incident, state cabinet minister Babulal Kharadi reached the hospital to take stock of the treatment facilities. The minister said that all patients complained of severe stomach ache and vomiting and are undergoing treatment.

"Health condition of 35 people deteriorated of which, four died and 12 of the remaining were referred to Gujarat for treatment. It is being probed as to whether it is a case of food poisoning or not. Also, if food poisoning is ascertained then it has to be investigated as to what caused it," the minister said.

An officer of Kotra police station, Ashok said the bride's family from Bordi Kala village had come to Sawan Kyara village to attend the engagement ceremony. At night, the health condition of several guests started deteriorating and were rushed to the local hospital, he said.

Kharadi said that the Udaipur CMHO and the Udaipur District Collector have been informed. Currently, the samples of the people from both the families are being collected for examination.

In view of the long queue of patients at the local hospital, a team of doctors were sent from Udaipur to tackle the situation.

