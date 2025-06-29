4 Die, 6 Injured As Mound Of Soil Collapses In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: Four persons were killed and six others injured after they were buried under a mound of soil while collecting clay from a pit dug for laying pipeline in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Sunday, police said.
The accident took place near Daulatgarh village in the Gahnoli Mod police station area of Roopwas in the district. All the injured have been admitted to Bharatpur's RBM Hospital and other private hospitals for treatment.
Circle Officer Uchhain, Anil Doria said the work of laying pipeline is going on under the Chambal project and a 10-foot-deep pit was dug by the company. Due to heavy rainfall, work was stalled for some time, he said. "Meanwhile, people from the nearby villages had descended into the pit to collect clay when suddenly, the mound of soil collapsed on them," Doria said.
The incident triggered chaos in the area. On information, Ghanoli Mod police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation. Villagers who were trapped were rescued and taken to hospitals in ambulances. Four bodies have been kept in the mortuary of RBM Hospital.
Villagers alleged that the mishap occurred due to the negligence of the company that had dug the pit but left the work incomplete due to rains. District Collector Qamar Chaudhary and Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhwa have reached RBM Hospital.
District Collector Qamar Chaudhary said information about the incident is being collected. The deceased have been identified as Vimala (45), Anukul (24), Vinod (55) and Yogesh (25). All were natives of Uttu village under Fatehpur Sikri police station area of Uttar Pradesh.
भरतपुर में चम्बल प्रोजेक्ट की पाइपलाइन पर मिट्टी ढहने की दर्दनाक घटना में 3 लोगों की मृत्यु और 3 लोगों के गंभीर घायल होने के समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ हैं।— Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) June 29, 2025
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ की दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति, परिजनों को…
Expressing his grief, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said the tragic incident of soil collapse at the Chambal project in Bharatpur is extremely sad and painful. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families, he said.
भरतपुर में चंबल प्रोजेक्ट की पाइप लाइन डालने के दौरान मिट्टी ढहने से हुए हादसे में कई लोगों के हताहत होने का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को दु:ख की इस कठिन घड़ी में धैर्य व संबल प्रदान करें।— Rajendra Rathore (@Rajendra4BJP) June 29, 2025
BJP leader Rajendra Rathore posted on his X handle, "May God give place to the departed souls in His feet and give patience and strength to the bereaved families in this difficult time of grief".