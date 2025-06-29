ETV Bharat / state

4 Die, 6 Injured As Mound Of Soil Collapses In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: Four persons were killed and six others injured after they were buried under a mound of soil while collecting clay from a pit dug for laying pipeline in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Daulatgarh village in the Gahnoli Mod police station area of ​​Roopwas in the district. All the injured have been admitted to Bharatpur's RBM Hospital and other private hospitals for treatment.

Circle Officer Uchhain, Anil Doria said the work of laying pipeline is going on under the Chambal project and a 10-foot-deep pit was dug by the company. Due to heavy rainfall, work was stalled for some time, he said. "Meanwhile, people from the nearby villages had descended into the pit to collect clay when suddenly, the mound of soil collapsed on them," Doria said.

The incident triggered chaos in the area. On information, Ghanoli Mod police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation. Villagers who were trapped were rescued and taken to hospitals in ambulances. Four bodies have been kept in the mortuary of RBM Hospital.