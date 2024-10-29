Two Dead, Four Critical In Accident At Patna Metro Construction Site

Patna: Two workers died and six others were injured after the brakes of a machine malfunctioned at the construction site of Patna Metro on Monday night, officials said.
The accident took place near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) turn in Patna when a loco machine was transporting goods inside the tunnel. The injured are undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College of whom, four are in critical condition.
Several labourers were working inside the tunnel when the accident occurred. Among the deceased include the loco machine operator and a helper.
DMRC PRO Monisa Dubey said the incident took place at around 10 pm on Monday. Due to the malfunctioning of the loco machine its brakes failed and two labourers died while some others suffered injuries leading to their hospitalisation, Dubey said.
Nitin Naveen, state urban development minister said that the incident is being investigated and the culprits will not be spared.
Meanwhile, the accident has raised serious concerns over safety of workers at metro construction sites. It has been alleged that there is a dearth of safety measures at the site and senior officers are usually absent during night shifts.
The supervisor said that no engineer was present at the site when the accident occurred last night. Workers have alleged that no senior officer is present when they work during night shift from 8 pm to 8 am.
