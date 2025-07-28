ETV Bharat / state

2 Kids Among 6 Devotees Killed As Pickup Truck From Naina Devi Temple Falls Into Ludhiana Canal

Around 24 devotees were returning from Naina Devi Yatra when their pickup truck fell into a canal in Ludhiana last night.

2 Kids Among 6 Devotees Killed As Pickup Truck From Naina Devi Temple Falls Into Ludhiana Canal
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

Khanna/ Ludhiana: Six persons, including two children, were killed and two others went missing after a pickup truck fell into a canal in Ludhiana on Sunday night.

The victims, all residents of Manakwal village, were returning from Naina Devi temple when the accident occurred.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said there were around 24 devotees in the truck and they were returning from a visit to Naina Devi temple. "Two persons are still missing. The injured were taken to the hospital, where some were discharged after first-aid and others are still undergoing treatment," Jain said.

According to police, preliminary investigation reveals that the pickup truck lost control and fell into Bathinda branch canal, half a kilometer away from the Jageda bridge in Malerkotla Road. Some locals reached the spot and the police were informed.

At around 9:30 pm, an announcement of the accident was made from the Gurdwara Sahib. All the villagers reached the spot and started the rescue operations. Passengers were pulled out of the water but two were swept away by the currents.

Soon police and rescue teams joined the villagers. However, conducting the rescue operation in the darkness became challenging.

The SMO on duty at the Civil Hospital said a total of 13 patients were brought for treatment, of which, six succumbed to their injuries. The remaining patients are undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable while few were referred to another hospital.

SHO Charanjit Singh said information was received that the vehicle carrying devotees from Naina Devi Yatra had fallen into the canal and a police team reached the spot. Around 12-13 devotees were rescued and taken to the hospital, Singh said. "It is too early to say how the accident happened. Investigations are underway," he added.

