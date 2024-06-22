ETV Bharat / state

2 Devotees Die, 10 Injured As Car Collides With TNSTC Bus In Tiruvannamalai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

A car with devotees from Andhra Pradesh was returning after visiting Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai when it crashed into a TNSTC bus. Two died on the spot and 10 are presently hospitalised.

Damaged car after accident (ETV Bharat Picture)

Tiruvannamalai: Two persons were killed and 10 others injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a state transport bus in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday.

According to police, the car was carrying devotees from Andhra Pradesh, who had gone to Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai for Sami darshan and Girivalam. After visiting the temple, they were returning home to Tirupati when the accident occurred near Polur.

The car, which was heading towards Kuruvimalai area, suddenly collided with a Tiruvannamalai-bound Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus from Vellore. Two persons succumbed to their injuries at the spot while 10 sustained severe injuries.

On information a team from the Kalasapakkam police station reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital while the two bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Jaganmohan (17) and Pravilika (34). Those who were injured are Sai Nayak Rasool (25), Jyoti (35), Varalakshmi (55), Gopal (37), Nirmala (40), Sujatha (28), Adinarayana (45), Rusinghammal (42), Lalitha (19) and Davithi Naidu (38).

All the injured are presently undergoing treatment at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College and Hospital.

The Kalasapakkam Police have registered a case and initiated investigations. The accident led to a massive traffic congestion in the area that lasted for about 30 minutes.

Annamalaiyar Temple draws lakhs of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other states including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on the full moon day of Aani month.

TAGGED:

CAR COLLIDES WITH TNSTC BUSACCIDENTTIRUVANNAMALAIANDHRA DEVOTEES DIE IN TN ACCIDENT

