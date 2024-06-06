Five Cops Injured In Stone Pelting During Anti-encroachment Drive In Mumbai

Mumbai: Nearly five police personnel were injured in a stone pelting incident in Mumbai's Powai on Thursday. Irate locals reportedly pelted stones at the officials of Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The drive in Powai comes after three illegal constructions in Andheri were razed under a similar drive a few days ago. A team of police and municipality officials came to the slum area in Jai Bhim Nagar in Powai along with Mumbai Police personnel this morning.

As efforts were underway to raze the illegal structures, locals came to the spot and protested against the move. Amid this, a mob started pelting stones at the police and municipality officials. Policemen resorted to mild lathi-charge in order to bring the situation under control. Some police personnel who were providing security to the civic staff got injured during the incident.

According to the municipality officials, notices to remove 'unauthorised construction' had been issued to the owners in Jai Bhim Nagar Colony in Powai in S Division of the municipality. Since nothing was being done despite repeated notices, the municipality decided to take action.

Tension prevails in area while five police personnel suffered injuries. Hiranandani of ​​Powai, where the drive was launched, is under the Jai Bhim Nagar slum area for many years.

Assistant Commissioner of the S Division of the municipality said, "Information will be provided shortly."

