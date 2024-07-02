ETV Bharat / state

4 Children Die, 2 Critical In Indore Orphanage; Food Poisoning Suspected; Collector Orders Probe

On the instructions of the district collector, a team was set up to probe as to why four children died after complaining of vomiting and loose motion. Condition of two of the 12 children undergoing treatment, is critical, doctors said.

Indore: Four children died and 12 others fell ill at an orphanage in the Malharganj police station area of Indore in the last two days. They were admitted to the hospital with complaints of vomiting and loose motion. A probe has been ordered into the matter by the district collector.

Twelve children are currently undergoing treatment at Chacha Nehru Hospital in Indore. MYH superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said, "The children had shown some initial symptoms of diarrhea. The condition of two children is critical."

On information about the children being in critical condition, collector Ashish Singh reached the hospital to take stock of the treatment process. Also, he has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain as to why the children of the orphanage fell ill.

Indore DCP Vinod Meena said, "Investigation is currently underway. Initially, these children complained of vomiting and loose motion due to suspected food poisoning."

The district administration has set up a team to probe as to what infection led to the deaths.

According to Malharganj Police officer, Karan (12) died on Monday after his health condition deteriorated following suspected food poisoning symptoms. On Tuesday, a seven-year-old boy, Akash also died.

According to Indore collector Ashish Singh, "At present, efforts are being made to save these children. A team has been formed to investigate into the four deaths."

Orphanage staff said Karan, a resident of Sonkachh, was brought here 15 months ago through Child Line while Akash, a resident of Narmadapuram, was handed over to them by Child Line three months ago.

