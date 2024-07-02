4 Children Die, 2 Critical In Indore Orphanage; Food Poisoning Suspected; Collector Orders Probe

Indore: Four children died and 12 others fell ill at an orphanage in the Malharganj police station area of Indore in the last two days. They were admitted to the hospital with complaints of vomiting and loose motion. A probe has been ordered into the matter by the district collector.

Twelve children are currently undergoing treatment at Chacha Nehru Hospital in Indore. MYH superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said, "The children had shown some initial symptoms of diarrhea. The condition of two children is critical."

On information about the children being in critical condition, collector Ashish Singh reached the hospital to take stock of the treatment process. Also, he has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain as to why the children of the orphanage fell ill.

Indore DCP Vinod Meena said, "Investigation is currently underway. Initially, these children complained of vomiting and loose motion due to suspected food poisoning."

The district administration has set up a team to probe as to what infection led to the deaths.