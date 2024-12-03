Parcel Containing Fetus Triggers Panic At Lucknow Airport; Delivery Boy Taken Into Custody

Lucknow: Cargo officials at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow spotted a dead fetus while scanning a parcel on Tuesday morning in an incident that triggered panic among all and sundry. Shivbaran Yadav, the agent who had come to deliver the parcel, was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for questioning.

During interrogation, Yadav told CISF officials that Chandan Yadav, who works at an IVF centre in the city's Indira Nagar, had engaged him to dispatch the parcel to Rupa Solitaire in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.

"It is a case of miscarriage. To find out the reason behind the expulsion of the embryo, the parcel was being sent to Mumbai for testing. However, the relevant documents needed for dispatching such parcels are missing," the airport post-in-charge told ETV Bharat.

The airport official said that the parcel was detained due to the lack of the necessary documents. "Yadav is being interrogated by officials. Investigation is underway," he added.