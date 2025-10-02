ETV Bharat / state

Fetus Inside A Baby Boy: Infant Born With Rare Medical Condition In Karnataka

Hubballi: In a rare medical condition, a baby boy was born with another fetus inside his body at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) here recently.

According to hospital sources, a pregnant woman from Kundgol was admitted to the maternal and child department of KMCRI for her second delivery. On September 23, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. However, the obstetrician and gynecologist, and the surgeon discovered that the baby was carrying a fetus inside his body. Ultrasound showed a fetus with a spinal cord in the baby's abdomen. The doctors have now recommended an MRI for the next course of action, Medical Superintendent Dr. Eshwar Hasabi told ETV Bharat.

What is fetus in fetu?

The baby boy suffers from a rare medical condition known as 'fetus in fetu'(FIFS) in medical terms. According to the National Library of Medicine(NIH), a wing of the United States' Health Department, Fetus in fetu is a rare congenital anomaly in which a malformed fetus grows within the body of its twin. It is almost always detected as an abdominal mass in infancy and is a parasitic twin of a diamniotic, monozygotic twin. It is differentiated from 'teratoma' in the sense that the latter has no axial arrangement and has definite malignant potential.