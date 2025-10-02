Fetus Inside A Baby Boy: Infant Born With Rare Medical Condition In Karnataka
The boy, born to a woman from Kundgol at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute was found carrying a fetus inside his abdomen.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
Hubballi: In a rare medical condition, a baby boy was born with another fetus inside his body at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) here recently.
According to hospital sources, a pregnant woman from Kundgol was admitted to the maternal and child department of KMCRI for her second delivery. On September 23, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. However, the obstetrician and gynecologist, and the surgeon discovered that the baby was carrying a fetus inside his body. Ultrasound showed a fetus with a spinal cord in the baby's abdomen. The doctors have now recommended an MRI for the next course of action, Medical Superintendent Dr. Eshwar Hasabi told ETV Bharat.
What is fetus in fetu?
The baby boy suffers from a rare medical condition known as 'fetus in fetu'(FIFS) in medical terms. According to the National Library of Medicine(NIH), a wing of the United States' Health Department, Fetus in fetu is a rare congenital anomaly in which a malformed fetus grows within the body of its twin. It is almost always detected as an abdominal mass in infancy and is a parasitic twin of a diamniotic, monozygotic twin. It is differentiated from 'teratoma' in the sense that the latter has no axial arrangement and has definite malignant potential.
The partially formed mass can appear in unusual places, such as the skull, sacrum (the triangular bone at the base of the spine), or inside the mouth. In some cases, it can show signs of the spinal column, organ buds, or rudiments. But doctors say these never fully develop or function.
Extremely Rare Medical Condition
Fetus in fetu is extremely rare as compared to Siamese twins, or conjoined twins, identical twins born with their bodies joined in the womb. It is estimated that there is a chance of one in every 50,000 to 200,000 births of conjoined twins.
As for the FIFS, only a handful of the cases have been reported worldwide. It is noteworthy that, despite recent advancements in medical sciences, fetus in fetu has not been detected before birth.
Read More: