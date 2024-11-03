Festive Fever Grips Bidyadharpur As Diwali Paves Way For Kali Puja

Cuttack: As the embers of Diwali's fireworks fade into the air, the streets of Bidyadharpur on the eastern fringes of the millennium city are bustling with the rhythmic drumbeats and fervent preparations for the age-old Kali Puja.
With Diwali celebrations over on Friday, the locals here quickly switched gears to celebrate one of the oldest and most significant festivals in the area, setting the stage for a vibrant cultural spectacle.
Bidyadharpur, under the NRRI police station, is renowned for its decades-old tradition of Kali Puja, believed to have been started by Bengali settlers hundreds of years ago, predating even the famed Durga Puja of Cuttack City. Today, only two families continue the legacy with their pujas, preserving the sanctity and customs handed down through generations, while the broader community joins in with their worship of Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikeya among others.
The week-long festivity, which started in the early hours of Saturday following the worship of the deity, will culminate on November 11 with the immersion of the idols. The anticipation is palpable, with the locality poised to witness the largest gathering in its annual calendar of festivals for the next seven days.
Elsewhere in the city, the Kali puja is coming to an end on Sunday with an immersion with pomp and revelry. The city has seen a surge in idols this year, with 105 new additions gracing various pandals, 38 of which are in Bidyadharpur alone. This underlines the immense cultural significance and communal effort in Bidyadharpur.
Each pandal in Bidyadharpur is bustling with activities, with locals contributing an average of Rs 1 lakh towards decorations, cultural programs and processions. Rs 50 lakh is spent annually in this small locality during the Kali Puja celebrations, reflecting the deep-rooted devotion and communal spirit that animate this festival.
The celebrations also serve as a social cornerstone, with the visit of friends and relatives from afar and many households in Bidyadharpur going with the festive flow. It is a time of joyous reunions and, often, the setting for future matrimonial alliances with many marriage negotiations kickstarting post-celebrations.
Security is tight, with the local NRRI police deploying five platoons of armed police and anti-liquor and anti-goonda squads to ensure the week passes without any untoward incident. Inspector Bijay Kumar Barik highlighted the rigorous measures to counter any antisocial elements ensuring a safe environment for the revellers.
"Like Durga puja, the organisers also promised to have a “liquor and DJ-free immersion procession”, Barik said, hoping the celebrations would end smoothly.
As Bidyadharpur lights up with Kali Puja fervour, it stands as a testament to the enduring charm and cultural richness of traditional festivals, weaving together the past and present in a vibrant tapestry of faith, celebration and community spirit.
