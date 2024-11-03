ETV Bharat / state

Festive Fever Grips Bidyadharpur As Diwali Paves Way For Kali Puja

Cuttack: As the embers of Diwali's fireworks fade into the air, the streets of Bidyadharpur on the eastern fringes of the millennium city are bustling with the rhythmic drumbeats and fervent preparations for the age-old Kali Puja.

With Diwali celebrations over on Friday, the locals here quickly switched gears to celebrate one of the oldest and most significant festivals in the area, setting the stage for a vibrant cultural spectacle.

Bidyadharpur, under the NRRI police station, is renowned for its decades-old tradition of Kali Puja, believed to have been started by Bengali settlers hundreds of years ago, predating even the famed Durga Puja of Cuttack City. Today, only two families continue the legacy with their pujas, preserving the sanctity and customs handed down through generations, while the broader community joins in with their worship of Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikeya among others.

The week-long festivity, which started in the early hours of Saturday following the worship of the deity, will culminate on November 11 with the immersion of the idols. The anticipation is palpable, with the locality poised to witness the largest gathering in its annual calendar of festivals for the next seven days.

Elsewhere in the city, the Kali puja is coming to an end on Sunday with an immersion with pomp and revelry. The city has seen a surge in idols this year, with 105 new additions gracing various pandals, 38 of which are in Bidyadharpur alone. This underlines the immense cultural significance and communal effort in Bidyadharpur.