Punjab Kite Festival: Transporter Wins Rs 2 Lakh Prize Money, Vows To Fund Son’s Education

Ferozepur: The skies over Punjab’s Ferozepur district were filled with vibrant kites as the state-level Basant Mela and kite flying competition took centre stage at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Technical University.

Held for the second consecutive year, the event attracted kite-flying enthusiasts from various cities, with lively performances by Punjabi singers adding to the festive spirit. Bharat Bhushan, a transporter by profession, emerged as the top contender, receiving Rs two lakh prize money as the event concluded on Tuesday.

Bhushan said that he has been fond of flying kites since childhood. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he said that he had gotten hurt several times while chasing his hobby of kite flying but stayed dedicated. “I used to sneak kites from my parents and fly them instead of studying,” he admitted with a smile.

Bhushan's Enthusiasm

His victory was not just about the prize money, but for a greater cause, “Festivals should be celebrated with honesty and happiness. I will spend this entire amount on my son’s education,” claimed Bhushan.

On Chinese Kite Strings

Beyond his love and passion for flying kites, he is a strong critic of using dangerous Chinese kite strings, (Chini Manjha or Chini Dor) which has been banned considering its fatal risks.