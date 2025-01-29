Punjab Kite Festival: Transporter Wins Rs 2 Lakh Prize Money, Vows To Fund Son’s Education

Ferozepur: The skies over Punjab’s Ferozepur district were filled with vibrant kites as the state-level Basant Mela and kite flying competition took centre stage at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Technical University.
Held for the second consecutive year, the event attracted kite-flying enthusiasts from various cities, with lively performances by Punjabi singers adding to the festive spirit. Bharat Bhushan, a transporter by profession, emerged as the top contender, receiving Rs two lakh prize money as the event concluded on Tuesday.
Bhushan said that he has been fond of flying kites since childhood. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he said that he had gotten hurt several times while chasing his hobby of kite flying but stayed dedicated. “I used to sneak kites from my parents and fly them instead of studying,” he admitted with a smile.
Bhushan's Enthusiasm
His victory was not just about the prize money, but for a greater cause, “Festivals should be celebrated with honesty and happiness. I will spend this entire amount on my son’s education,” claimed Bhushan.
On Chinese Kite Strings
Beyond his love and passion for flying kites, he is a strong critic of using dangerous Chinese kite strings, (Chini Manjha or Chini Dor) which has been banned considering its fatal risks.
Bhushan claimed that he has started a Facebook campaign to raise awareness regarding the hazards of these Chinese kite strings and has pledged a reward of Rs 25,000 for providing information that can lead to action against people selling these banned strings.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Deep Shikha Sharma also stressed how important it was to stay away from Chinese dor to keep people and birds safe. “Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, the Punjab government continues to support these kinds of traditional sports events. For example, kite festivals are now a big part of the state’s Basant traditions,” Sharma said.
People from several walks of life attended the event and were seen taking pictures at the festival’s selfie spots, performing bhangra, listening to the music, besides kite flying and the special event.
Differently-Abled Kite Flyer
Among the many winners, a heartwarming moment came when a 10-year-old differently-abled girl, Kirti, bagged Rs 50,000 for her performance in the competition. “It’s not about the prize money but the spirit of participation and celebration that matters,” DC Sharma said, lauding the organisers for their efforts.
