Ferozepur Man Throws Daughter into Canal Over Relationship Allegations
SSP Bhupinder Singh said that the accused attempted to kill his daughter by throwing her into a canal in Ferozepur.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST
Ferozepur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attempted to kill his 19-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal in Punjab’s Ferozepur, police said on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh, while explaining the case, revealed, “The accused father suspected that his daughter was having a relationship with a boy, which had led to frequent quarrels at home. A few days ago, the accused took his wife and daughter to the canal there tied the hands of his daughter and threw her into the canal. The accused has been arrested after a complaint was filed by his sister.
According to Singh, while carrying out the crime, the accused also recorded a video of the entire incident. Divers are currently searching for the girl, who has not yet been found.
The accused claimed his daughter had an “illicit relationship” and had allegedly mixed poison into the family’s food. “We had explained to our daughter several times not to do this, but she did not agree and refused to listen to anything we said. After which I took the extreme step.”
The SSP said that the police are investigating the matter thoroughly to find out the actual cause behind the incident. Currently, the accused father is in police custody, the SSP added.
Read More