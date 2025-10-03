ETV Bharat / state

Ferozepur Man Throws Daughter into Canal Over Relationship Allegations

SSP Bhupinder Singh said that the accused attempted to kill his daughter by throwing her into a canal in Ferozepur.

Ferozepur Man Throws Daughter into Canal Over Relationship Allegations
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ferozepur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attempted to kill his 19-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal in Punjab’s Ferozepur, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh, while explaining the case, revealed, “The accused father suspected that his daughter was having a relationship with a boy, which had led to frequent quarrels at home. A few days ago, the accused took his wife and daughter to the canal there tied the hands of his daughter and threw her into the canal. The accused has been arrested after a complaint was filed by his sister.

According to Singh, while carrying out the crime, the accused also recorded a video of the entire incident. Divers are currently searching for the girl, who has not yet been found.

The accused claimed his daughter had an “illicit relationship” and had allegedly mixed poison into the family’s food. “We had explained to our daughter several times not to do this, but she did not agree and refused to listen to anything we said. After which I took the extreme step.”

The SSP said that the police are investigating the matter thoroughly to find out the actual cause behind the incident. Currently, the accused father is in police custody, the SSP added.

Read More

  1. Eleven Killed As SUV Falls Into Canal In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda
  2. Bodies Of Four Missing Friends Found In Haryana's Raj Canal Under Mysterious Circumstances, Probe Underway

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FEROZEPURPUNJABDAUGHTERCANALMAN ATTEMPTS TO KILL DAUGHTER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.