Ferozepur Man Throws Daughter into Canal Over Relationship Allegations

Ferozepur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attempted to kill his 19-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal in Punjab’s Ferozepur, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh, while explaining the case, revealed, “The accused father suspected that his daughter was having a relationship with a boy, which had led to frequent quarrels at home. A few days ago, the accused took his wife and daughter to the canal there tied the hands of his daughter and threw her into the canal. The accused has been arrested after a complaint was filed by his sister.