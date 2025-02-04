Female Techie Blackmailed, Duped Of Rs 2.5 Crore In Andhra Pradesh

Nidadavolu: In a shocking case of fraud, a female software engineer in Andhra Pradesh's Nidadavolu was duped of a staggering Rs 2.5 crore by a man claiming to be her childhood friend's husband.

Blackmail and Deception

An official said that the victim was staying in a hostel in Hyderabad where she reconnected with her childhood friend, who introduced her to the accused Ninawat Devanayak alias Madhu Saikumar, claiming he was the latter's husband.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said that soon after, she started receiving threatening calls from an unknown caller, who threatened to upload her “nude videos” on the Internet.

The victim said that fearing humiliation, she gave in to the demands of the blackmailer. In the meantime, the accused Devanayak pretended to "resolve the issue" and continued extracting money from her multiple times as per the victim. When she refused to pay further, the threats resumed, she said.

Police Crack the Case

The victim said that after being extorted for over Rs 2.53 crore, she somehow mustered courage and reported the crime to Nidadavolu police. Investigators traced the suspect and arrested the accused Devanayak on February 2 in Chinnakakani area of Guntur district.

Assets Worth Rs 1.81 Crore Seized

Investigation into the blackmailing case led police to the seizure of immovable assets worth Rs 1.81 crore, believed to be acquired through the extortion scheme. Further investigation into the case is underway to determine if there are more victims.