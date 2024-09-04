ETV Bharat / state

Female Resident Doctor In Amritsar's Government Hospital Molested By Two Youths On Motorcycle

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

The incident took place on September 2 at the backside of the main hospital building between 10 PM to 1.30 PM when the resident doctor was returning to her hostel room. Police is checking CCTV cameras and gathering footage to trace the accused youths and arrest them at the earliest.

Amritsar: While the public is still fuming in anger over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a fresh case of molestation of a female doctor has come to light in Punjab on September 2.

A resident female doctor of the Guru Nanak Hospital had to run for her life after she was molested by two youths on a motorcycle while on her way back to her hostel room after completing duty.

The survivor complained to the principal's office after sharing the incident with the ward doctor. The principal then filed a complaint against the accused youths at the local police station.

Police Officer Harmanjit Singh Ball said, "The Resident Doctor hails from New Delhi. The incident took place on September 2 between 10 PM to 10.30 PM. We were also on patrol when the incident took place at the backside of the hospital building. However, we did not get any information about the case at that time,"

Police registered a case late at night and started raids. Currently, officials are checking CCTV cameras and gathering footage to identify the accused and arrest them.

This is not a sole case of violence against female doctors in India. Just a few days ago, on August 19, a clerk of a medical college in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly pulled a female doctor from her house and tried to drag her into a corner on the pretext of tying a rakhi. The incident occurred at Government Medical College and Hospital, Orai.

