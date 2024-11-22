Female Police Officer Hacked To Death In Kerala's Kannur

Kannur: In a shocking incident, a female police officer was hacked to death by her husband in Karivellur near Kannur Thursday night, the police said. The deceased, identified as Divyasree, is a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Chandera Police Station in neighbouring Kasaragod district. The brutal act took place in Karivellur at around 6 pm today.
Divya Sree died instantly after sustaining serious head injuries. The couple had been living separately for a long time. Divyasree's father, Vasu, sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene, the police added. He is under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.
Her husband, Rajesh, is currently absconding. This is a developing story