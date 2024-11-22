ETV Bharat / state

Female Police Officer Hacked To Death In Kerala's Kannur

Kannur: In a shocking incident, a female police officer was hacked to death by her husband in Karivellur near Kannur Thursday night, the police said. The deceased, identified as Divyasree, is a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Chandera Police Station in neighbouring Kasaragod district. The brutal act took place in Karivellur at around 6 pm today.

Divya Sree died instantly after sustaining serious head injuries. The couple had been living separately for a long time. Divyasree's father, Vasu, sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene, the police added. He is under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.