ETV Bharat / state

Female Police Officer Hacked To Death In Kerala's Kannur

The couple had been living separately for a long time.

Female Police Officer Hacked To Death In Kerala's Kannur
Deceased Divya Sree and the Accused Rajesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Kannur: In a shocking incident, a female police officer was hacked to death by her husband in Karivellur near Kannur Thursday night, the police said. The deceased, identified as Divyasree, is a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Chandera Police Station in neighbouring Kasaragod district. The brutal act took place in Karivellur at around 6 pm today.

Divya Sree died instantly after sustaining serious head injuries. The couple had been living separately for a long time. Divyasree's father, Vasu, sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene, the police added. He is under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Her husband, Rajesh, is currently absconding. This is a developing story

Kannur: In a shocking incident, a female police officer was hacked to death by her husband in Karivellur near Kannur Thursday night, the police said. The deceased, identified as Divyasree, is a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Chandera Police Station in neighbouring Kasaragod district. The brutal act took place in Karivellur at around 6 pm today.

Divya Sree died instantly after sustaining serious head injuries. The couple had been living separately for a long time. Divyasree's father, Vasu, sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene, the police added. He is under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Her husband, Rajesh, is currently absconding. This is a developing story

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA COP KILLEDKANNUR POLICEFEMALE COP KILLED IN KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.