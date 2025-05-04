ETV Bharat / state

Female Devotee On Way To Yamunotri Dham Dies At Janaki Chatti In Uttarkashi

The deceased fell unconscious at Janaki Chatti and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A lady pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh, on her way to Yamunotri Dham, died near Nau Kainchi on Janaki Chatti Yamunotri path on Saturday
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

Uttarkashi: A lady pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh, on her way to Yamunotri Dham, died near Nau Kainchi on Janaki Chatti Yamunotri path on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Rami Bai Gurjar (60) was enroute to Yamunotri Dham on foot with her family. She fell unconscious near Nau Kainchi and was rushed to Janaki Chatti Hospital by her family and police personnel. However, doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

Dr Hardev Singh Panwar of Janaki Chatti Hospital said Rami Bai died of cardiac arrest. Police, after completing the necessary formalities, handed over Rami Bai's body to her family. The trek to Yamunotri Dham was started on April 30. So far 38,070 devotees have visited Yamunotri Dham. Yamunotri Dham is a sacred Hindu shrine located in the Garhwal Himalayas, specifically in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, India.

It's the source of the Yamuna River and one of the four sites in the Char Dham pilgrimage. The temple, dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, is situated at an altitude of 3,293 meters (10,804 ft).

It's one of the four sacred pilgrimage sites in the Char Dham Yatra, which also includes Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Yamunotri features natural hot springs, like Surya Kund and Gauri Kund, where pilgrims often take dips for religious and health benefits. Reaching Yamunotri involves a trek, with options for ponies or palanquins for those who prefer not to walk the entire distance. The trek starts from Janki Chatti, which is accessible by bus or taxi.

