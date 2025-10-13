ETV Bharat / state

Healthcare Crisis: Woman Miscarries, Carried On Cot For Four Km In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Jagdalpur: Healthcare remains a far cry for Naxal-affected villages of Bastar. Patients being carried on cots to hospitals for treatment is a common occurrence in the region.

One such incident was reported from Gudiapadar village in Jagdalpur where a pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage and was taken on a cot for four kilometres to an ambulance in pitch dark. The woman was admitted to Dimarapal hospital in a critical condition. However, she is out of danger now, said doctors.

Locals said, Lakshmi Markam miscarried on the night of October 10. As she lied on the floor unconscious and soaked in blood, her family called the 108 ambulance. However, the ambulance could not ply all the way to the village due to absence of a motorable road.