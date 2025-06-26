ETV Bharat / state

Female Patient Dies After Being Allegedly Raped By Co-Patient At Delhi Hospital

The woman succumbed GTB Hospital where she was taken for specialised treatment two days after the alleged sexual assault at JPC Hospital.

Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, Delhi
Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, Delhi (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 26, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a female patient undergoing treatment at Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital in Delhi died on Wednesday after being allegedly sexually assaulted by her co-patient two days ago, police said. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

According to the police, the female patient was admitted to GTB Hospital for specialised treatment where she died during treatment on Wednesday. Medico-legal case (MLC) of the female patient has not revealed any external injury while further investigation is underway, police said.

On June 23, a complaint about sexual assault of the patient in JPC Hospital was received at New Usmanpur police station. According to the complainant, the female patient was admitted to the hospital on June 21. When she came out of the ward during treatment, the accused sexually assaulted her leading to further deterioration of her health. Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of law was registered by police.

DCP Ashish Mishra said that in the initial investigation, no external injury has been found on the woman. The DCP said that further action will be taken on the basis of the postmortem report.

AAP's Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed his displeasure over the incident. "A patient was brutally raped in Delhi Government's government hospital (Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital), and the woman died. I have some questions for (CM) Rekha Gupta ji. How is such brutality possible with a patient in a hospital? Were all the security guards and administration sleeping? Were the CCTV cameras in the hospital not working? How can this happen to a patient in a hospital?", he wrote in a post on X.

