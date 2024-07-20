ETV Bharat / state

Female Nurse 'Kidnapped' In Bihar's Begusarai; Probe Underway

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The mother and brother of the woman said that she had gone to feed the cattle on Friday evening when car borne kidnappers kidnapped her and fled from the spot. According to the family members, the woman called them at night telling them that she had been "kidnapped". Police however suspect a love affair behind the incident.

Policemen on standby outside the house of a female nurse allegedly kidnapped by car borne kidnappers in Bihar's Begusarai
Policemen on standby outside the house of a female nurse allegedly kidnapped by car borne kidnappers in Bihar's Begusarai (ETV Bharat)

Begusarai (Bihar): A private nurse was on Friday allegedly kidnapped from her home in Begusarai district of Bihar, her family said. Police suspect a love affair and have launched an investigation into the case.

The incident has come to light under Matihani police station limits of Begusarai. According to the victim's mother, her daughter, who was staying at home for the last few days was kidnapped from her home on Friday evening. "I had sent my daughter to feed the cow in the evening when 4 to 5 car borne miscreants kidnapped her at gunpoint," the victim's mother said.

The nurse's mother said that she raised a hue and cry in the locality but the kidnappers had fled by then. At night, the girl called the family on the phone that she has been kidnapped. The nurse's brother claimed that he knows the kidnapper, who is a resident of Matihani.

The family said that before the kidnapping, the kidnappers were seen doing recce near their house.

"My sister was kidnapped when she went to feed the cow. Shortly before this, the accused was seen roaming around the house on an Apache bike and as soon as he got the chance, he committed the crime," the nurse's brother said.

DSP Bhaskar Ranjan, who reached the spot for investigation said that prima facie the matter seems to be a love affair, while the police is investigating every aspect. The accused was also seen around the girl's house earlier. At present, the police are trying to recover the girl soon, he said.

The police officer said that the girl has done a nursing course and worked as a nurse for a few days. Currently she used to stay at home. “After the information of kidnapping, the police has reached the spot, the matter seems to be a love affair. The accused Rishikesh Kumar has also been seen near the girl's house earlier. At present, the girl is being searched," DSP Sadar 2 said.

  1. Read more: Teen Kidnapped By Lawyer For Drinking Soda With His Daughter In Uttar Pradesh
  2. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Miscreants Kidnap 12-year-old Boy in Mau, Chop off His Private Part

Begusarai (Bihar): A private nurse was on Friday allegedly kidnapped from her home in Begusarai district of Bihar, her family said. Police suspect a love affair and have launched an investigation into the case.

The incident has come to light under Matihani police station limits of Begusarai. According to the victim's mother, her daughter, who was staying at home for the last few days was kidnapped from her home on Friday evening. "I had sent my daughter to feed the cow in the evening when 4 to 5 car borne miscreants kidnapped her at gunpoint," the victim's mother said.

The nurse's mother said that she raised a hue and cry in the locality but the kidnappers had fled by then. At night, the girl called the family on the phone that she has been kidnapped. The nurse's brother claimed that he knows the kidnapper, who is a resident of Matihani.

The family said that before the kidnapping, the kidnappers were seen doing recce near their house.

"My sister was kidnapped when she went to feed the cow. Shortly before this, the accused was seen roaming around the house on an Apache bike and as soon as he got the chance, he committed the crime," the nurse's brother said.

DSP Bhaskar Ranjan, who reached the spot for investigation said that prima facie the matter seems to be a love affair, while the police is investigating every aspect. The accused was also seen around the girl's house earlier. At present, the police are trying to recover the girl soon, he said.

The police officer said that the girl has done a nursing course and worked as a nurse for a few days. Currently she used to stay at home. “After the information of kidnapping, the police has reached the spot, the matter seems to be a love affair. The accused Rishikesh Kumar has also been seen near the girl's house earlier. At present, the girl is being searched," DSP Sadar 2 said.

  1. Read more: Teen Kidnapped By Lawyer For Drinking Soda With His Daughter In Uttar Pradesh
  2. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Miscreants Kidnap 12-year-old Boy in Mau, Chop off His Private Part

TAGGED:

KIDNAPPED AT GUNPOINT IN BEGUSARAINURSE KIDNAPPED IN BEGUSARAINURSE KIDNAPPED BIHARCAR BORNE KIDNAPPERS BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.