Female Nurse 'Kidnapped' In Bihar's Begusarai; Probe Underway

Begusarai (Bihar): A private nurse was on Friday allegedly kidnapped from her home in Begusarai district of Bihar, her family said. Police suspect a love affair and have launched an investigation into the case.

The incident has come to light under Matihani police station limits of Begusarai. According to the victim's mother, her daughter, who was staying at home for the last few days was kidnapped from her home on Friday evening. "I had sent my daughter to feed the cow in the evening when 4 to 5 car borne miscreants kidnapped her at gunpoint," the victim's mother said.

The nurse's mother said that she raised a hue and cry in the locality but the kidnappers had fled by then. At night, the girl called the family on the phone that she has been kidnapped. The nurse's brother claimed that he knows the kidnapper, who is a resident of Matihani.

The family said that before the kidnapping, the kidnappers were seen doing recce near their house.

"My sister was kidnapped when she went to feed the cow. Shortly before this, the accused was seen roaming around the house on an Apache bike and as soon as he got the chance, he committed the crime," the nurse's brother said.

DSP Bhaskar Ranjan, who reached the spot for investigation said that prima facie the matter seems to be a love affair, while the police is investigating every aspect. The accused was also seen around the girl's house earlier. At present, the police are trying to recover the girl soon, he said.

The police officer said that the girl has done a nursing course and worked as a nurse for a few days. Currently she used to stay at home. “After the information of kidnapping, the police has reached the spot, the matter seems to be a love affair. The accused Rishikesh Kumar has also been seen near the girl's house earlier. At present, the girl is being searched," DSP Sadar 2 said.