Female MBBS Student From Rajasthan Found Dead In Hostel Room In Bangladesh

Jhalawar: A medical student from Rajasthan's Jhalawar was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room in Bangladesh, officials said.

Pidawara Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Dinesh Bhalot confirmed the student's death on Tuesday and said that 19-year-old Nida Khan, a resident of Pidawara town, was studying MBBS in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Her body was found in her hostel room on Saturday (September 27). The medical college administration informed the Bangladesh police and a case of suspicious death has been registered.

Khan was pursuing her second year MBBS at a medical college in Bangladesh. The college administration found her body in her hostel room on Saturday. The family is currently trying to bring her body back to India from Bangladesh. The family has left Jhalawar district for New Delhi, where diplomatic and political efforts have been initiated to bring Nida Khan's body from Bangladesh to India.