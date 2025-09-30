Female MBBS Student From Rajasthan Found Dead In Hostel Room In Bangladesh
The student from Pidawara town was found dead inside her hostel room after which the manager reported the matter to the police.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Jhalawar: A medical student from Rajasthan's Jhalawar was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room in Bangladesh, officials said.
Pidawara Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Dinesh Bhalot confirmed the student's death on Tuesday and said that 19-year-old Nida Khan, a resident of Pidawara town, was studying MBBS in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Her body was found in her hostel room on Saturday (September 27). The medical college administration informed the Bangladesh police and a case of suspicious death has been registered.
Khan was pursuing her second year MBBS at a medical college in Bangladesh. The college administration found her body in her hostel room on Saturday. The family is currently trying to bring her body back to India from Bangladesh. The family has left Jhalawar district for New Delhi, where diplomatic and political efforts have been initiated to bring Nida Khan's body from Bangladesh to India.
Back in Bangladesh, no official statement has been issued by the medical college administration.
Shahnawaz, the deceased student's uncle, said that her death was reported by the manager of the Bangladesh Medical College on Sunday morning. The paperwork for bringing Nida Khan's body from Bangladesh to India is almost complete, he said.
“The Indian government is in constant contact with the Bangladesh government. Nida Khan's body will be brought to New Delhi by plane on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. Afterward, the family will arrive in Jhalawar with the body,” added Shahnawaz.
