ETV Bharat / state

Female MBBS Student From Rajasthan Found Dead In Hostel Room In Bangladesh

The student from Pidawara town was found dead inside her hostel room after which the manager reported the matter to the police.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jhalawar: A medical student from Rajasthan's Jhalawar was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room in Bangladesh, officials said.

Pidawara Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Dinesh Bhalot confirmed the student's death on Tuesday and said that 19-year-old Nida Khan, a resident of Pidawara town, was studying MBBS in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Her body was found in her hostel room on Saturday (September 27). The medical college administration informed the Bangladesh police and a case of suspicious death has been registered.

Khan was pursuing her second year MBBS at a medical college in Bangladesh. The college administration found her body in her hostel room on Saturday. The family is currently trying to bring her body back to India from Bangladesh. The family has left Jhalawar district for New Delhi, where diplomatic and political efforts have been initiated to bring Nida Khan's body from Bangladesh to India.

Back in Bangladesh, no official statement has been issued by the medical college administration.

Shahnawaz, the deceased student's uncle, said that her death was reported by the manager of the Bangladesh Medical College on Sunday morning. The paperwork for bringing Nida Khan's body from Bangladesh to India is almost complete, he said.

“The Indian government is in constant contact with the Bangladesh government. Nida Khan's body will be brought to New Delhi by plane on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. Afterward, the family will arrive in Jhalawar with the body,” added Shahnawaz.

Read More:

  1. MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Korba; Suicide Suspected
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Kota MBBS Student Left The Mess After Lunch, Air India Flight Crashed Minutes Later

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MBBSRAJASTHAN MBBS STUDENT DEATHMBBS IN BANGLADESHRAJASTHAN LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

Delhi Sees Hottest September Morning In 6 Years: Why This Sudden Heat and Humidity?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.