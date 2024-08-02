ETV Bharat / state

Female MBBS Student Dies After Being Pushed off Building by Collegemate

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

A 21-year-old MBBS student from Bihar dies after allegedly being punched from the third floor of a building in Karad by her boyfriend, Dhruv Chikkara. The couple who had been in a relationship for over two years had been having disputes. Chikkara has been arrested for murder.

Representative Image (File)

Satara: A 21-year-old MBBS student died after she was allegedly pushed from the third floor of a residential building in Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district by her male friend, who has been arrested, a police official said on Thursday.
The deceased, hailing from Bihar, was a student of Krishna Vishwa Vidyalaya in Karad.

Dhruv Chikkara, from Sonipat in Haryana, allegedly pushed her from Suncity building in Karad's Malkapur area after an argument on June 30, he said.

"Both studied together and were in a relationship for the last two years. For the last few days, both were having some disputes. On June 30, the deceased had come to his flat located at Suncity. Their dispute intensified and he pushed the girl down," said Satara Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh.

"The accused had some bruises on his body and he told us he sustained injuries while coming down from the building. However, we suspect he got bruised after a physical spat with the girl. The deceased's mother, who is a doctor in Bihar, in her complaint claimed Chikkara used to fight with her daughter and object to her talking to male collegemates," the SP said.

The accused used to physically abuse her daughter, who had confided about this to her mother, the official said quoting the complaint. "Her mother had advised her to stay away from him. But the deceased had told her he pursued her when she tried to stay away from him. We have arrested Chikkara for murder," the SP said.

