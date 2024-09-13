Battling Depression, Female ITI Professor Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): An associate professor of ITI allegedly died by suicide due to mental stress in Indiranagar area of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Thursday, police said. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Ayushi Sharma (33), a resident of Indiranagar A Block, who was posted as an associate professor of Lucknow ITI. Ayushi's neighbor Archana Chindiyal told police that when she reached her house in the evening, she did not see anyone around Sharma's house raising suspicion. When she went inside, Ayushi Sharma's body was lying in the house, Chindiyal said. Police reached the spot on information and recovered and took the body into possession for further formalities. Police have also recovered a purported suicide note from the spot in which Sharma said that she took the extreme step due to depression.

It is said that the deceased was also taking medicines to relieve mental stress. Police conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the family.

According to Inspector Ghazipur Vikas Rai, Ayushi lived with her paralyzed father while her sister lives in Bengaluru.

Pertinently, a 30-year-old man, his wife and five-year-old son allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Thursday as per police. The incident unfolded in Rupadeh village in Seoni-Malwa tehsil of the district. Police said that the bodies of the man and his son were recovered from the railway tracks while his wife was found dead in their house a few hours later.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.