Female Doctor Thrashed By Attendants After Brain Hemorrhage Patient's Death At Jammu Kashmir Hospital

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: A female doctor was thrashed by attendants of a patient, who died of brain hemorrhage at GMC Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir. The hospital administration has lodged FIR against the attendants even as junior doctors have gone on a flash strike.

The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday July 16 in the emergency section of GMC Jammu where the patient identified as Rajinder Kumar, referred from PGI Chandigarh, succumbed at the hospital.

In a press statement, GMC Jammu Principal, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said that as per PGI treatment discharge slip, it was “clearly mentioned that the patient was suffering from massive brain hemorrhage and poor prognosis was explained to the attendants of the patient”.

GMC Hospital Principal issues statement after doctor thrashed by attendants

Dr Gupta said the attendants were advised to get basic medical and nursing care at a local hospital. At GMC, Jammu, the patient was offered the best possible treatment, he said. The GMC Jammu Principal said that on the 5th day of the admission on July 16, the patient expired due to respiratory arrest.

“Unfortunately the patient's attendants attacked physically and verbally a lady doctor and other staff of GMC, Jammu. The CCTV cameras clearly show the attendants of the patient kicking and beating the lady doctor,” he said.

The GMC administration, faculty and resident doctors said they strongly condemned such “repeated incidences” in the premier institution adding a FIR in this regard has been lodged in the concerned Police Station.

In another statement, the GMC Jammu Principal said that in view of the "exigency arisen due to an act of violence against the doctors" in the Emergency of Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu because of which the Junior Doctors deployed in the emergency have gone on flash strike.

"In the interest of patient care, all the Clinical & Para-clinical HoDs are impressed upon to ensure the deployment of their Faculty Members/Consultants in the Emergency GMC Hospital, Jammu till Jr. Doctors resume back their duties".