Female Cheetahs More Easily Stressed Than Males, Wildlife Institute Of India Study Finds

The study, which examined the cheetahs' stress and nutrition, as well as their health and hormonal status, also studied the big cats' health and hormonal status during their transport and quarantine at Kuno. The study is expected to facilitate the development of new policies for relocating the cheetahs.

Bhopal: Female cheetahs are more easily stressed than males, an indication that the former are more sensitive to new environments, a study by the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun on the big cats at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has found.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun study, which examined 10 cheetahs housed in three different locations at Kuno, found that male cheetahs were less stressed in quarantine and larger enclosures, while females were more stressed than males. This clearly indicates that female cheetahs are more sensitive to new environments. However, no differences were observed in the behavior of male and female cheetahs in transport crates.

The study found that during transport and quarantine, cheetahs were eating well while nutritional levels were high in transport crates and quarantine bomas, but lower in larger bomas. This is believed to be due to limited food distribution and availability in larger spaces. No differences were found in nutritional hormones between male and female cheetahs.

164 Cheetah Fecal Samples Studied

It should be noted that the cheetah project, which saw the big cats translocated from South Africa and relocated to Madhya Pradesh, is being monitored by countries other than India. In light of this, ongoing studies are being conducted on the cheetahs of Kuno. For the WII Dehradun study, cheetahs were kept and studied in three different locations: transport crates, quarantine bomas, and large bomas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a Cheetah after releasing it with 7 others at Kuno National Park (ANI)

A total of 164 fecal samples were collected from 10 cheetahs. Based on these samples, the cheetahs' nutritional and hormonal profiles were studied. Two of these samples were excluded from the study due to uncertain gender. All samples were stored at 20 degrees Celsius at the Kuno field station. The samples were then sent to the Wildlife Endocrinology Facility at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for further study.