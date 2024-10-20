Cheetah In MP's Kuno National Park To Soon Give Birth To Cubs: MP CM

Bhopal: In good news for wildlife lovers, a cheetah in the Kuno National Park has conceived and is going to give birth to cubs in Madhya Pradesh, the country's 'Cheetah State', Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tweeted on Saturday.

Taking to X, Yadav said: Happiness is coming to Kuno. A female cheetah is soon going to give birth to new cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the country's 'Cheetah State'.

"This news is a symbol of a big achievement of the 'Cheetah Project'. Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi This project started under the leadership of ji is proving to be continuously improving the ecological balance," the post added.

This news has ushered in a fresh wave of happiness among the management with members not being able to keep their calm regarding the birth of the cubs. Earlier, the sudden and unexpected deaths of several cheetahs had saddened the employees at the national park, worrying and making them utterly nervous about the wild animals' health.

For the unversed, the total area of the ​​Kuno National Park has increased to 1,77,000 square feet after the addition of 54,249 hectares of forest area of ​​Sheopur and Shivpuri. With the increase in the total area of ​​the park, new cheetahs as well as animals of different species will be able to move around comfortably.

Meanwhile, officials are also keeping a close watch on seven cheetah cubs who have a tick infestation because they have no prior experience of anesthetising them in the open forest. The cubs were born to female cheetahs Asha and Gamini. Even in the past, a heightened risk of tick outbreaks is observed during the monsoon season.