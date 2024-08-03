Female Bank Manager Feared Dead After Two Boats Collide In Uttar Pradesh's Saryu River (ETV Bharat)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a woman bank manager died by drowning after two boats collided near the Aarti Sthal in the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Friday evening. It is learnt that Kashish, a manager in the Gramin Bank of Meghalaya, a resident of Firozabad, was enjoying boat ride along with eight other people in the Saryu river when the boat collided with another boat. Due to the impact of the collision, the 10 people including the sailor in the boat started drowning.

As the occupants in the boat raised a hue and cry, the people present there along with the local divers and water police personnel swung into action and started a rescue operation. After hectic efforts, nine people were rescued safely. However, Kashish, the bank manager could not be traced. The team of divers and water police personnel is engaged in the operation to retrieve the body. Due to the strong current of Saryu, the search operation has been extended to several kilometers downstream.

It is said that the victim, Kashish (29), a resident of Firozabad, had come to Ayodhya for a picnic when the accident took place.

SSP Rajkaran Nayyar said that after the collision of 2 boats, one boat overturned after which the SDRF and divers present at the spot showed promptness and rescued nine people including the sailor.

The SSP said that the PAC flood company, water police and SDRF team are searching for the body he said will be retrieved soon.