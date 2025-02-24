ETV Bharat / state

Female BAMS Student Found Dead Inside Hostel Room At Rajasthan University; Suicide Suspected

Jodhpur: A first year BAMS student from Uttar Pradesh was found dead at her hostel room in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday evening with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The incident took place at the Jodhpur-based Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Ayurveda University located under Karvad police station limits.

Karvad police station officer Lekhraj Siyag said that they received a distress call that the student had ended her life at the university hostel on Sunday evening.

Other students at the hostel told police that they grew suspicious after the female student did not come out of her room for a long time.

When they opened the door, the student was found dead as per the students. Soon, the police was immediately informed about the incident after which a team of police from the Karvad police station reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.