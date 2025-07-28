'Feels Like Someone Is Suffocating Beneath The Soil': Locals Recall Horror Ahead Of Wayanad Landslide First Anniversary

Wayanad: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus service still continues to operate to Chooralmala and Mundakai. But as it crosses tea plantations past Puthumalai toward Neeli Gap, the seats empty out. No one boards for the ill-fated twin villages swept away by last year's landslides in Wayanad.

As July 30 approaches the day that marks the first anniversary of the disaster, grief still clings to the soil, the air, and the lives left behind.

On this solemn anniversary, ETV Bharat's Sandeep KC visited the twin villages where the soil still smells of death and the hills have not yet healed. Chooralmala and Mundakai, once vibrant settlements beneath the Vellari Hills, now lie eerily still as ghost towns where nearly 500 families once lived.

Residents being rescued by NDRF after Landslide reported in Meppady Puthumala in Wayanad in Kerala (ANI)

The remains of homes, mangled vehicles, and broken places of worship stand as grim monuments to the landslide that claimed 298 lives, including 59 families that were wiped out completely. The disaster, triggered by an unprecedented 373 mm of rain in just 24 hours, engulfed seven square kilometers across Wards 10, 11, and 12 of Meppadi Grama Panchayat.

A Bus Route Through Emptiness

“There’s no one to go there,” says KSRTC bus conductor Riyas, who was on this very bus during the disaster. Only he and driver Sebastian remain on the final stretch of the journey. The barricade at the Chooralmala junction still stands, manned by police. Entry is permitted only to those holding a Revenue Department pass, even locals must show one.

NDRF team carries out a rescue operation after a landslide occurred in the Chooralmala area, in Wayanad (ANI)

Collapsed homes and silence greet the bus at the intersection where children once played and shops once bustled. “You feel like someone is suffocating beneath the soil,” Riyas says softly. A native of Malappuram, he made Chooralmala his home through years of service. Now, he drives through the ruins of what used to be his neighborhood.

Before the disaster, the Chooralmala-Mundakai KSRTC service would collect between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000 daily. Today, that figure has fallen to Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. “Many of the regulars are no longer alive. It's scary even to speak about the day,” he adds.

A Bailey Bridge is prepared to rescue stranded people from landslide-affected Chooralmala of Wayanad district (ANI)

Shattered Livelihoods and Silent Shops

Of the 60 shops once lining Chooralmala, only four — including a lone hotel — remain. “Sometimes we earn just Rs 100 after a whole day,” says Siddique, a long-time trader. “But I stay because this is my routine. I have nowhere else to go.” He received no government aid; many fellow shopkeepers perished in the disaster. The Kerala Traders and Industrialists Coordination Committee pegs the total commercial loss at over Rs 25 crore.

The landslide destroyed

1,555 houses

290 shops

136 public buildings

124 km of electrical infrastructure

1.5 km of rural roads

Three bridges

A panchayat office, dispensary, and school

It also washed away 600 hectares of land, including 310 hectares of farmland. Harrisons Malayalam reported a loss of 10 hectares of tea plantations, destroying 230 tonnes of tea worth around Rs 3.5 crore.