ETV Bharat / state

Fed Up With Alcoholic Husbands, Women Marry Each Other In UP's Gorakhpur After Meeting On Instagram

At the temple, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, applied sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita, exchanged garlands with her, and completed the seven pheras.

Fed Up With Alcoholic Husbands Women Marry Each Other In Gorakhpur UP After Meeting On Instagram
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 6:53 AM IST

Gorakhpur: Two women in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur left their homes and married each other after both of them were fed up with their alcoholic husbands.

Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu tied the knot at the Shiva Temple, also called Choti Kashi, in Deoria Thursday evening. They told reporters that they first connected on Instagram and were brought closer by their similar circumstances. Both endured domestic violence at the hands of their alcoholic spouses.

At the temple, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, applied sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita, exchanged garlands with her, and completed the seven pheras. "We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behaviour. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," Gunja said.

The two now plan to rent a room and begin their journey as a married couple. Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey said the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left.

It is pertinent to mention that same-sex marriage is illegal in India. On October 17, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against legalizing same-sex marriage. The court stated that the decision was beyond its scope and should be left to Parliament.

Despite the aspect of legality, sporadic cases of gay or lesbian couples 'marrying' each other are reported from different states. The most recent one was from January 10 when a lesbian couple from Bihar's Begusarai ran away to Delhi and got married in a temple. (Agency inputs)

Read More

Lesbian Couple From Bihar Flee Home, 'Marry' At Delhi Temple

Gorakhpur: Two women in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur left their homes and married each other after both of them were fed up with their alcoholic husbands.

Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu tied the knot at the Shiva Temple, also called Choti Kashi, in Deoria Thursday evening. They told reporters that they first connected on Instagram and were brought closer by their similar circumstances. Both endured domestic violence at the hands of their alcoholic spouses.

At the temple, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, applied sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita, exchanged garlands with her, and completed the seven pheras. "We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behaviour. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," Gunja said.

The two now plan to rent a room and begin their journey as a married couple. Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey said the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left.

It is pertinent to mention that same-sex marriage is illegal in India. On October 17, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against legalizing same-sex marriage. The court stated that the decision was beyond its scope and should be left to Parliament.

Despite the aspect of legality, sporadic cases of gay or lesbian couples 'marrying' each other are reported from different states. The most recent one was from January 10 when a lesbian couple from Bihar's Begusarai ran away to Delhi and got married in a temple. (Agency inputs)

Read More

Lesbian Couple From Bihar Flee Home, 'Marry' At Delhi Temple

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GORAKHPUR LESBIAN COUPLEWOMEN MARRY EACH OTHERDEORIA WOMEN MARRIAGELESBIAN COUPLE IN UPSAME SEX MARRIAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.