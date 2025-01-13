ETV Bharat / state

Feb 2020 Riots: Tahir Hussain Can File Nomination For Assembly Polls From Jail, HC Told

New Delhi: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in several cases arising out of the February 2020 riots, can file his nomination papers from jail itself, the Delhi High Court was told on Monday.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, while responding on behalf of the police to Hussain's plea seeking interim bail in a riots-related murder case, said there were instances when inmates completed the process of filing nomination for elections from prison.

"Latest precedent is of Amrtipal Singh," the law officer said. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also orally observed that Hussain could file nomination papers while sitting in jail. The counsel appearing for the accused responded that he had been chosen by a national party and besides submitting nomination papers, he also had to campaign and declare his assets.

He further said that interim bail was granted by the trial court to Rashid Engineer last year for contesting the Lok Sabha polls. It was also emphasised that Hussain was in custody since March 2020 and was in the process of seeking the relief of interim bail in two other riot cases from the courts concerned.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday. Hussain had moved the court last week seeking interim bail from January 14 till February 9 to fight assembly polls from the Mustafabad constituency on an AIMIM ticket.