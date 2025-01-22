Fear-Struck Wife, Children Of Kerala Wild Elephant Attack Victim Relocates From Forest To Village After Tragic Loss

Thiruvananthapuram: The grief-stricken wife and five children a 37-year-old tribal man, who tragically lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant while walking through a dense forest near Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala on January 5, bid farewell to their 'mountain home', nestled in the lush Karulai forest.

Mani, a member of the Cholanaikkan community, met with the tragedy while he was returning to their hamlet after dropping his children at a hostel. Despite the sudden elephant attack, the others in the group including two elders, three youths aged 18-19, and Mani’s five-year-old child managed to escape unhurt, according to locals.

According to Vinod, an eyewitness, Mani’s young child had a miraculous escape. "The child, who was in Mani’s arms, fell to the ground during the attack and was rescued by others," he said. Mani’s brother, Ayyappan, carried his niece Meenakshikutty on his shoulders as they made their way down the steep slopes of Poochappara, marking the end of their stay here for so long.

Mani’s widow, Mathi, along with their children Meenakshi, Meera, Manu, Meena, and Mathiri, who left the forest along with Ayyappan, his wife, and other relatives, are seeking a fresh start to their lives in a different place. Ayyappan, carried Meenakshi, who couldn’t walk, in a basket for nearly two kilometers to the waiting vehicle. As the family made their way down, friends and neighbours from the forest gathered to see them off, filled with sorrow.

Chance encounter with an elephant on way

On the way, they encountered a wild elephant, which caused them to feel a moment of fear. However, the elephant simply moved ahead and eventually stepped aside, allowing them to pass safely. “We were scared, but it just walked ahead and didn’t harm us,” Mathi said, reflecting on the strange comfort they felt in the elephant’s presence after her husbands death.

"The family reached the Nedumkayam forest station in Cherupuzha, where the Forest Department had arranged temporary accommodation for them. The department is providing crucial support to help them settle into their new life away from the forest," said DFO Aswin Kumar.

Mathi has now secured a government job, and the children, Meera, Manu, and Meena, will soon begin their education. With help from the Forest Department, ITDP, and the Mahila Samakhya Society, the family is slowly adjusting to their new surroundings. “We are here to help them in every way possible,” said Sevini Ajitha Mani from the Mahila Samakhya Society. “The children will start school soon, and we will ensure they get the support they need.”