Fear Of Wolf Attack Grips Bihar Village After Nine-Month-Old Girl Goes Missing From Her House

Gopalganj: After a wave of terror has swept across Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district as wolves wreak havoc, leaving villagers in constant fear for their lives, Bihar has come in the grip of similar panic, triggering alarm among people in the state.

A nine-month-old girl, who was sleeping at her house in Kashi Tengrahi village of Mohammadpur police station area of ​​Gopalganj district, suddenly disappeared, fanning speculations of her being taken away by the predator.

The ostensible sign of blood stains found behind the girl's house gave credence to the fear, locals said. There is a buzz among the people that the wild animal must have taken the girl away. Their fear stemmed from the fact that there is a report of a jackals attack in Shivhar.



The aggrieved family members immediately informed the local police station about the missing child. Police reached the spot and a dog squad was called to the spot to help the cops in tracing the missing girl.

The police, however, did not exactly cinfirm if the girl was taken by the wolf but officials asked the villagers to take precautionary measures for theor safety. The villagers have been asked not to keep

their children in safe places under their watchful eyes.



"We have received information about the sudden disappearance of a girl child. The matter is being investigated. The dog squad team is pressed into action. For now, we have asked villagers not to leave their children alone,” Amit Kumar, Station House Officer, said.



What exactly happened?

Madhu Kumari, wife of Premsagar Kumar, a resident of Kashi Tengrahi village of Mohammadpur police station area, was juggling between housegold chores after placing her nine-month-old daughter to bed for sleeping at a room. To her utter dismay, she found her daughter missing after some time. She scounted for her daughter but failed to trace her. Gradullay, neighbours also started searching for the girl. During the search, some blood stains were found behind the house.



Locals said a group of jackals in Belwa Narkatiya village of Piprahi police station area adjacent to Bagmati Diara struck terror. The animals bitten and injured seven people on Friday night. Due to this, people were forced to stay awake the entire night. For the last five-six days, a group of more than two dozen jackals went on rampage in the area.