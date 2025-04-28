Fear Grips Kashmiri Students In Pune Amid Reports Of Attack; Police Protection Sought

Pune: Amid the reports of attacks on Kashmiri students in several states following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a fear has gripped the students studying in the Sarhad Institute here in Maharashtra. The students have urged authorities to intervene in the matter to ensure safety in and outside the institute.

A group of students told ETV Bharat that after the Pahalgam attack, many of them faced an aggressive crowd and harassment in different places. They are planning to meet Pune’s Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday.

They asked, “We have come to study outside Kashmir without any fault. Why are we being punished when we have done no wrong?”

“We are also Indians, and we should focus on development, leaving caste and religion aside,” said a student.

More than 1,000 Kashmiri students are currently studying in Pune city, some of whom have gone to Kashmir for holidays.

“After the incident in Pahalgam, an atmosphere of fear is being created. This gives us a sense of insecurity and discourages us from returning to joining our studies,” another student said.

One of the Sarhat Institute alumni, who is a working professional in Pune now, told ETV Bharat that they bring more and more children from Kashmir for education, but are disheartened to witness the attacks. “We are very saddened by the attack, and we condemn it in the strongest terms. But somehow we are also being targeted for this incident, which is very wrong,” he said.