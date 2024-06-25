ETV Bharat / state

FB Friend Rapes Minor Girl Multiple Times In Shimla, Threatens To Circulate Obscene Video Online

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Police have initiated investigations based on a complaint of a minor girl being raped and blackmailed by her Facebook friend in Shimla. No action has been taken against the accused till now.

Shimla: A minor girl from Shimla was allegedly raped multiple times by a youth, who also filmed the act and blackmailed her and her family, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case has been registered at Nankhari police station area of ​​​​Rampur.

The victim told police that she had befriended the accused four years ago on Facebook and both had exchanged mobile numbers. She said that they communicated through social media for a long time.

In June 2023, the accused had asked her to meet him in Theog in Shimla and took her to a hotel, where he raped her. After which, he raped her multiple times at a homestay in Nankhari and then at his house. The victim alleged that the accused had forcibly taken her to his house, where he had again raped her and also filmed the act.

Thereafter, he started blackmailing her by threatening to make the video viral unless she gave him money. Finally, fed up with his repeated demands, the victim stopped responding to the accused.

Soon after which, the accused sent the video to her father's WhatsApp number, threatening to circulate it online. When the matter came to light, the victim's father lodged a police complaint against the accused.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said that police have registered a case on the basis of the complaint and initiated investigations. The accused is yet to be arrested, he added.

The incident has surfaced at a time when investigation of molestation of 11 school girls in Chaupal is already underway.

