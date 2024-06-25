FB Friend Rapes Minor Girl Multiple Times In Shimla, Threatens To Circulate Obscene Video Online

Shimla: A minor girl from Shimla was allegedly raped multiple times by a youth, who also filmed the act and blackmailed her and her family, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case has been registered at Nankhari police station area of ​​​​Rampur.

The victim told police that she had befriended the accused four years ago on Facebook and both had exchanged mobile numbers. She said that they communicated through social media for a long time.

In June 2023, the accused had asked her to meet him in Theog in Shimla and took her to a hotel, where he raped her. After which, he raped her multiple times at a homestay in Nankhari and then at his house. The victim alleged that the accused had forcibly taken her to his house, where he had again raped her and also filmed the act.

Thereafter, he started blackmailing her by threatening to make the video viral unless she gave him money. Finally, fed up with his repeated demands, the victim stopped responding to the accused.