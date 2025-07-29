ETV Bharat / state

Faulty Survey To Cost NHIDCL Extra Rs 125 Crore On Chenani-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag Route

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Due to the faulty survey, a stretch of over a kilometre of road on the new link of Chenani-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag alternate national highway is costing the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) extra expenditure of Rs 125 crore.

The money will be used, not to construct bridges, flyovers or underpasses, but to fix the sinking area, which, according to officials of the corporation, could have been avoided if surveyors had kept the interests of the nation supreme and not to benefit some politicians.

Sources in NHIDCL told ETV Bharat that it has been found that the survey done by experts has been found faulty, and the proper procedure hasn't been followed while doing it. "In hilly areas, the surveyors have to give atleast three routes to construct the road and the one which is found best and viable is passed and a go-ahead is given. In this case, only one route was surveyed and finalised, and even the work was started there," said a source.

As per NHIDCL officials, a stretch of road between Paryote and Pul Doda, where flyovers were being constructed, started sinking, forcing the NHIDCL to stop the work. The area gives a link to an already constructed Khellani tunnel, which is ready to be used but remains unutilized due to the non-availability of the road ahead.

"Despite repeated attempts to go ahead with the construction work, the area started sinking more, and it was decided to put a halt to the work and call experts to ascertain the reason. The experts opined that it was a wrong survey, but it can't be altered now, and the existing route has to be fixed. It was recommended to perform a soil stabilisation process in the area, which will require additional funds of Rs 125 for the purpose. The amount has been approved, and soon the work will start," an official said.