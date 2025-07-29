Faulty Survey To Cost NHIDCL Extra Rs 125 Crore On Chenani-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag Route

By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Due to the faulty survey, a stretch of over a kilometre of road on the new link of Chenani-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag alternate national highway is costing the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) extra expenditure of Rs 125 crore.
The money will be used, not to construct bridges, flyovers or underpasses, but to fix the sinking area, which, according to officials of the corporation, could have been avoided if surveyors had kept the interests of the nation supreme and not to benefit some politicians.
Sources in NHIDCL told ETV Bharat that it has been found that the survey done by experts has been found faulty, and the proper procedure hasn't been followed while doing it. "In hilly areas, the surveyors have to give atleast three routes to construct the road and the one which is found best and viable is passed and a go-ahead is given. In this case, only one route was surveyed and finalised, and even the work was started there," said a source.
As per NHIDCL officials, a stretch of road between Paryote and Pul Doda, where flyovers were being constructed, started sinking, forcing the NHIDCL to stop the work. The area gives a link to an already constructed Khellani tunnel, which is ready to be used but remains unutilized due to the non-availability of the road ahead.
"Despite repeated attempts to go ahead with the construction work, the area started sinking more, and it was decided to put a halt to the work and call experts to ascertain the reason. The experts opined that it was a wrong survey, but it can't be altered now, and the existing route has to be fixed. It was recommended to perform a soil stabilisation process in the area, which will require additional funds of Rs 125 for the purpose. The amount has been approved, and soon the work will start," an official said.
The Chenani-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag link is being developed as an alternate highway to Kashmir valley, which will connect Doda and Kishtwar districts before entering the Anantnag district of Kashmir valley. This road project costs around Rs 8000 crore and requires three major tunnels: two between the Sudhmahadev area of Udhampur district and the Marmat area of Doda district, and one tunnel between the Singhpora area of Kishtwar district and the Vailoo area of Anantnag district.
Since the work on the faulty stretch has been stopped and an extra amount of Rs 125 crore will be used to treat the stretch, NHIDCL has taken strong cognisance of the fault.
“The technical wing has taken cognisance of the matter and the new Director is expected to fix the responsibility,” said another senior official of NHIDCL.
He said that internally, it has been found that the survey was done to benefit a local politician who wanted the road to pass through a particular area, which would benefit him and his close aides.
