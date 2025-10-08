ETV Bharat / state

Father Stabs Doctor At Kerala Hospital After Child Dies Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis

Kozhikode: A doctor at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode was stabbed by the father of a nine-year-old girl who died of amoebic meningoencephalitis (brain fever) recently. Vipin, the doctor, sustained serious injuries to the head and was rushed to a hospital in Kozhikode for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Sanoop, the attacker, was taken into custody by police. It has been learnt that Sanoop had been under severe mental distress following the death of his daughter and the diagnosis of the same infection in his two sons. Eyewitnesses said he attacked the doctor with a machete while shouting, "Wasn't it you who killed my daughter?"

The family also alleged that they had not yet received the death certificate of their daughter. Sanoop reportedly approached doctors at both Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and Kozhikode Medical College seeking clarification, but was told that no one had information on the case. The family, already traumatised by the child's death, was deeply distressed by the lack of clear answers and growing concern for the future of their surviving sons.

Medical reports indicate that cerebrospinal fluid samples had been collected from one of the seven-year-old boys for testing. His friends said Sanoop was extremely worried about what might happen to his sons and had expressed his anguish in the days leading up to the incident.