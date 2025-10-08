ETV Bharat / state

Father Stabs Doctor At Kerala Hospital After Child Dies Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis

Sanoop, the attacker, was under severe mental distress following the death of his daughter and the diagnosis of the same infection in his two sons.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
Kozhikode: A doctor at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode was stabbed by the father of a nine-year-old girl who died of amoebic meningoencephalitis (brain fever) recently. Vipin, the doctor, sustained serious injuries to the head and was rushed to a hospital in Kozhikode for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Sanoop, the attacker, was taken into custody by police. It has been learnt that Sanoop had been under severe mental distress following the death of his daughter and the diagnosis of the same infection in his two sons. Eyewitnesses said he attacked the doctor with a machete while shouting, "Wasn't it you who killed my daughter?"

The family also alleged that they had not yet received the death certificate of their daughter. Sanoop reportedly approached doctors at both Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and Kozhikode Medical College seeking clarification, but was told that no one had information on the case. The family, already traumatised by the child's death, was deeply distressed by the lack of clear answers and growing concern for the future of their surviving sons.

Medical reports indicate that cerebrospinal fluid samples had been collected from one of the seven-year-old boys for testing. His friends said Sanoop was extremely worried about what might happen to his sons and had expressed his anguish in the days leading up to the incident.

Dr Kiran, a colleague of Dr Vipin, said," Vipin was attacked without any provocation. The assailant used a machete (vadiwal) that he had brought in a bag. Dr Vipin sustained serious head injuries. The depth of the injury will only be understood after a CT scan is taken."

He alleged that the police are not efficiently providing security at the hospital despite the murder of Vandana. Had he been in Dr Vipin's place, he would have been the one facing the attack. Kiran also mentioned that the attacker managed to evade the security staff and entered the hospital posing as a patient.

Dr Vipin has been admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, where Dr KK Rajaram said the severity of the injury can only be determined after the CT scan is performed. He assured that the hospital is fully equipped to provide the highest level of treatment. Condemning the attack on a fellow doctor, he said they are unacceptable.

Health Minister Veena George said the attack on the doctor at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital is highly condemnable."This is shocking to the human conscience," she said, assuring that strong legal action will be taken.

