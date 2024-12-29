Father-Son Verbal Volley On PMK Meet: Ramadoss and son Anbumani Clash Over Youth Wing Appointment

Puducherry: The special general committee meeting of Patali Makkal Party (PMK) witnessed public disagreement between its founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss on the stage on Saturday. Besides Anbumani, the party's honorary president, GK Mani was the other high-profile participant at the meeting.

The trigger was Ramadoss's announcement about Mukundan's appointment as the party's youth wing president. The sudden disagreement between the father and son raised many eyebrows. Coming down heavily on his father, Anbumani said, "Responsibilities are given to him (Mukundan) within a few months of joining the party." "Is it PMK Family Party?" a visibly ruffled Anbumani questioned and put down the mic in a show of anger.

Observing Anbumani's anger, Ramadoss replied, "I am the one who created the party and the one who created the Vanniyar Sangh. I will take the decision. Anyone who does not want to stay can leave the party," he further added. Anbumani further said, "Volunteers can now meet me at my newly built office in Panaiyur, Chennai."

Mukundhan is the son of the Gandhimati and Parasuraman, the eldest daughter of PMK Founder Ramadoss. Earlier, GK Mani's son Tamilkumaran was the leader of the party's youth wing. After his resignation, Ramadas announced Mukundan as the new president of the party's youth wing.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026, senior journalist Durai Karuna told ETV Bharat about the internal conflict that has erupted in PMK and how it will impact the party. "Ramadas had said that PMK is a different party, unlike other parties. In any party, there will be no leadership conflict." "In fact, in DMK, the conflict between Alagiri and M.K. Stalin was also fixed," he added.

He further said, "Over 80% of workers in PMK are only for Ramadoss, and Anbumani has support only because he is Ramadoss's son. After this problem, if Ramadoss supporters act against Anbumani, the party will go into an unstable situation."

About an alliance for the 2026 election, Durai Karuna said, "Ramadoss wanted to go to the AIADMK alliance in the last MP election. Anbumani forced him to join the BJP alliance. Similarly, there was a difference of opinion between the father-son duo in assigning responsibilities at the party state district level cadre's appointment. This controversy has exploded in public today."