Double Murder: Father And Son Found Dead In Dausa

Dausa: A double murder on Friday night has created a sensation in Khawaraoji village in Dausa district, Rajasthan. Villagers discovered the bodies of a father and son outside their house and informed the police. The Nangal Rajawatan DSP Charul Gopta and Paparda police station in-charge Santcharan reached the spot after receiving the information and initiated an investigation into the case. The victims— and Tansingh Bairwa (70) and his only son, Ghanshyam Bairwa (35) —were discovered lifeless, blood seeping from their noses and mouths, their bodies showing signs of injury.

According to Santcharan, the murder is suspected to be the result of a family feud. Ghanshyam’s in-laws, who hail from Likhli village under the Manpur police station limits, had reportedly come to his house on Friday evening. Locals told the police that they heard loud voices and shouting from the Bairwa household that night. But, according to the neighbours, no one intervened or paid attention as daily quarrels were common in the household. This sparked speculations that after the quarrel, Ghanshyam’s in-laws killed the father-son duo. Tansingh’s wife had reportedly gone to her maternal home during this time.

Police officials brought in forensic experts from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) apart from Mobile Operations Base (MOB) teams and also sent a team to Likhli village and detained members of that family.

Demanding the arrest of the accused, a large number of villagers gathered there and Khawaravji’s Sarpanch, Gulab Sharma, was also present. The villagers refused to allow the bodies to be moved for post-mortem until arrests were made. They demanded the immediate presence of the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police. Owing to this, a heavy police force was deployed to the area to prevent any escalation.