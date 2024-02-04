Father-Son Duo with 'Pak Links' Shoot Dead 3 Members of a Family in Lucknow Horror Killing; Held

Lucknow: Three members of a family were killed over a property dispute by a man and his son, who fired at them indiscriminately ensuring their death before escaping in Uttar Pradesh's Malihabad district on Friday. Both were arrested in Lucknow on Sunday.

Lallan Khan and his son Faraz Khan together shot dead Hanjala Khan and Taj Khan along with nephew Farid Khan's wife Farheen Khan. Lallan alias Siraj is known for his alleged link with Pakistan-based criminals.

He also allegedly used to smuggle dogs of banned breeds from Poland through Nepal where he is believed to have been running illegal business. After his connection with criminals in Pakistan came to light, intelligence agencies are trying to gather details about his involvement in 'anti-national activities.'

A spoiled brat

The family members were not happy with the attitude of Lallan, who was of a spoiled nature since childhood. He was the youngest among three brothers and five sisters. He left his ancestral house in Malihabad and built a house in Lucknow vicinity of Dubbaga. Allegedly being under the protection of a political party for many decades, he kept committing crimes, In 1979, he murdered a person named Habib, a resident of Kakori, and put the body in a brick kiln.

Committed crime from Nepal hideout

According to police, Lallan's two sons live in Poland. The third son and Faraz, who was a partner in the latest killing, used to live with him in Dubagga. They were allegedly engaged in illegal businesses with foreign countries. For this, the accused set up many hideouts in Nepal. His sons on their way to India from Poland used to stay in Nepal. The activities of Lallan, who was fond of pigeon flying, raised the suspicion of the police four years ago when he had ordered some pigeons from Surbala village in Pakistan's Punjab province. Lucknow Police gathered information about Bablu Kajala, a Pakistani national, who supplied him with pigeons.

Lallan used to smuggle dogs

Lallan had set up dogs' farmhouse along with mango orchards quite some time ago. He used to earn a lot of money by selling precious breeds of dogs. Investigation revealed that Lallan used to smuggle many breeds of dogs from abroad, including Pitbull. Lallan used to sell dogs at high prices with the help of his two sons, Shamil and Iraj, who live in Poland.

Hanjala's friends in shock

Taj Khan was a well-known gardener in Malihabad. His family consists of his wife and three married daughters. Hanjala was a student of class 12 in La Martiniere, Hazratganj. After coming back from school, he used to go to Malihabad gym. His killing left gym mates in shock. Deceased Farheen's younger daughter Zoya is a class eight student of Loreto Convent, Hazratganj.