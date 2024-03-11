Father-son Duo Murdered Over Petty Argument in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; Accused at Large

New Delhi: In a sensational case of double murder, a father and son were stabbed to death by their neighbours over a petty argument over a trivial issue in Malviya Nagar police station area of South Delhi on Sunday March 10, sources said.

Malviya Nagar police station has registered the case and started investigation into the case. The deceased have been identified as father Jaibhagwan and son Saurabh.

According to the police, a call was received at Malviya Nagar police station at 8 pm that a stabbing incident had taken place in the area. Soon after receiving the information, a team of Police reached the spot and took possession of both the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

According to the police, the double murder is a case of rivalry. The police are claiming to have caught all the people involved in the murder.

According to sources, Jai Bhagwan used to do cable work and was already having a rivalry with someone in the area. The family of the slain father-son duo alleged that the accused had pelted stones at their house earlier also. A complaint about the stone pelting was made to the police several times, but the police did not take any action, alleged the family.

DCP Ankit Chauhan of South Delhi district, talking to the media during his visit to the spot of the crime said that after receiving the call, the police immediately reached the spot. “Police are interrogating the family members. We will soon catch all the accused involved in the murder. For this we have formed five teams,” he said.

DCP Ankit Chauhan said that the deceased father was a “declared criminal of Malviya Nagar police station and many cases of murder, attempt to murder, under Arms Act were registered against him”. However, it is not yet clear what this fight was about, nor have the killers been identified yet. The investigation of the case is going on and a search operation is being conducted to catch the killers,” he said.