Bodies Of Man, His Two Kids Recovered From House In MP's Gadra Village

Rewa: The bodies of a 50-year-old man and his two children were found in a house at Gadra village in Mauganj on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Auseri Saket, his 11-year-old daughter Meenakshi and eight-year-old son Aman. Rewa IG Gaurav Rajput said, police was informed of a foul smell emanating from a house in Gadra village at 11 am. A police team along with forensic science experts reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of Auseri and his two children from the house. Rajput said prima-facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, investigation is on and more details will emerge after postmortem report is received, he said.

The IG said Auseri had two wives. "The police are investigating the case taking all factors into consideration," he said. The recovery of the bodies led to tension in the village where a few days back, a youth was murdered after being held hostage. The murder led to tension in the village where the locals pelted stones at a police team. An ASI, identified as Ramcharan Gautam sustained critical injuries in the violence and succumbed to his injuries. However, Rajput clarified that both the incidents are not related.

Since the village has been tense for the last several days, after the recovery of the bodies, the state's DGP and former MLA Sukhendra Singh Banna reached the spot. A heated argument broke out between the villagers and the officials and the matter was brought under control by the SP and Mauganj Collector.