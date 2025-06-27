ETV Bharat / state

Father Sexually Abused Two Minor Daughters In Rajasthan; Arrested

Jaipur: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan, a man has been allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughters for a long time in the Sadar police station area here, police said.

Police have arrested the accused following a complaint by his wife with the help of an NGO. He has been taken into remand while the victim has been sent for medical examination.

“A woman had come to a hospital with her two daughters complaining of a stomach ache, but the doctors suspected sexual abuse of the girls,” said a police officer. “The doctor immediately brought the matter to the notice of the police with the help of an NGO. Soon after the complaint, we arrested the accused,” he said.

The mother of the victims had earlier refused to register a case due to fear of defamation, but after an investigation, police registered a case and took action.