Father Sexually Abused Two Minor Daughters In Rajasthan; Arrested

Jaipur: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan, a man has been allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughters for a long time in the Sadar police station area here, police said.
Police have arrested the accused following a complaint by his wife with the help of an NGO. He has been taken into remand while the victim has been sent for medical examination.
“A woman had come to a hospital with her two daughters complaining of a stomach ache, but the doctors suspected sexual abuse of the girls,” said a police officer. “The doctor immediately brought the matter to the notice of the police with the help of an NGO. Soon after the complaint, we arrested the accused,” he said.
The mother of the victims had earlier refused to register a case due to fear of defamation, but after an investigation, police registered a case and took action.
“When the NGO counselled the woman, the whole matter came to light. She was scared to file a case against her husband. She was afraid of being defamed by her relatives and in society,” said an official.
Jaipur (West) DCP Amit Kumar confirmed the development and said that the issue came to the fore nearly a week ago after an NGO informed the police about the sexual abuse of two girls by their father.
“Our investigation also revealed sexual abuse of these girls. Later, the mother also revealed that she knew about the bad intentions of his husband and had objected to the abuse many times,” he said.
