Father Poisons Twin Minor Daughters, Dies By Suicide in UP's Bhadohi

The wife has been missing for a while for which a missing person report was filed on November 21. Since then, Omprakash has been depressed.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Bhadohi: In a hair-raising incident, a father poisoned his 14-month-old twin to death by mixing substance in milk and ended his own life on Sunday in Bejwa Ugapur of Aurai Police Station area of ​​the district in Uttar Pradesh. The body of the father was found 500 metres away from the house. The body has been retrieved by the police and sent for autopsy. The forensic team has thoroughly examined the spot to collect evidence. It is learnt that the wife has been missing for several days and a complaint for the same was registered on November 21.

After investigating the case, police found that the father, Omprakasah Yadav (27) laced the milk for the twin daughters--Aasi and Priyanshi (14 months) -- with some poisonous substance before taking his own life a little away from the house. His wife went missing on November 19 and there were some talks about extramarital affairs. After a frantic search, Omprskash loaded a missing person report at Aurai Police Station on November 21. The sudden departure of his wife left Ompraksh utterly shocked and he used to remain sad most of the time.

Aurai Police Station in-charge Ajit Srivastava said the forensic team has minutely inspected the spot and collected evidence. There is a suspicion that Omprakash first poisoned his two daughters and then ended his life by suicide. A missing person report regarding his wife was filed by him on November 21.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

