Father Feeds Poisoned Milk To Kids Before Attempting To Kill Self In Bihar, Three Die

Bhojpur: A man allegedly served milk laced with poison to his four children before drinking it himself in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Three children died while the man and his son are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Arrah.

The incident took place in Belwania village under Bihiya police station area of ​​Bhojpur on Tuesday.

The man runs an electronic shop in Belwania market. His wife died 8 to 10 months ago following illness. Police are yet to ascertain why he took such a drastic step.

According to the family members, they had gone for a wedding ceremony and when they returned, nobody opened the main door despite knocking repeatedly. After which, the door was broken and on entering the house, the man and his four children were found lying unconscious. After which the family members hurriedly took all five to Arrah Sadar Hospital.

"We all had gone to attend a wedding in Belvariya. We do not know how and why such an incident happened", Gupteshwar Prasad, a relative said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the man had taken debt and was in financial stress.

"Three children died due to poisoning. However, it is not clear as to why they were served poison. The case will be clear only after talking to the family members," Bhagat Yadav, inspector, Bihiya police station said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.