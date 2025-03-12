ETV Bharat / state

Father Feeds Poisoned Milk To Kids Before Attempting To Kill Self In Bihar, Three Die

Police said it's not clear why the man took such a drastic step but it has come to light that he was under financial stress.

Father Feeds Poisoned Milk To Kids Before Attempting To Kill Self In Bihar, Three Children Die
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Bhojpur: A man allegedly served milk laced with poison to his four children before drinking it himself in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Three children died while the man and his son are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Arrah.

The incident took place in Belwania village under Bihiya police station area of ​​Bhojpur on Tuesday.

The man runs an electronic shop in Belwania market. His wife died 8 to 10 months ago following illness. Police are yet to ascertain why he took such a drastic step.

According to the family members, they had gone for a wedding ceremony and when they returned, nobody opened the main door despite knocking repeatedly. After which, the door was broken and on entering the house, the man and his four children were found lying unconscious. After which the family members hurriedly took all five to Arrah Sadar Hospital.

"We all had gone to attend a wedding in Belvariya. We do not know how and why such an incident happened", Gupteshwar Prasad, a relative said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the man had taken debt and was in financial stress.

"Three children died due to poisoning. However, it is not clear as to why they were served poison. The case will be clear only after talking to the family members," Bhagat Yadav, inspector, Bihiya police station said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Bhojpur: A man allegedly served milk laced with poison to his four children before drinking it himself in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Three children died while the man and his son are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Arrah.

The incident took place in Belwania village under Bihiya police station area of ​​Bhojpur on Tuesday.

The man runs an electronic shop in Belwania market. His wife died 8 to 10 months ago following illness. Police are yet to ascertain why he took such a drastic step.

According to the family members, they had gone for a wedding ceremony and when they returned, nobody opened the main door despite knocking repeatedly. After which, the door was broken and on entering the house, the man and his four children were found lying unconscious. After which the family members hurriedly took all five to Arrah Sadar Hospital.

"We all had gone to attend a wedding in Belvariya. We do not know how and why such an incident happened", Gupteshwar Prasad, a relative said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the man had taken debt and was in financial stress.

"Three children died due to poisoning. However, it is not clear as to why they were served poison. The case will be clear only after talking to the family members," Bhagat Yadav, inspector, Bihiya police station said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ATTEMPTING TO KILL SELFMILK LACED WITH POISONFINANCIAL STRESSMAN ATTEMPTS SUICIDE IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.