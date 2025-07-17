Father, Daughter Killed In Darjeeling Landslide Triggered By Heavy Rainfall

Darjeeling: A man and his eight-year-old daughter were crushed under a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred in the Goke area under Bijanbari block, where Praneel Limbu (28) and his daughter Samantha were hit by boulders that came crashing down a hillside during ongoing repair work on a drinking water pipeline near their residence, they said.
Local sources said Praneel Limbu was repairing the pipeline when there was continuous rain. His daughter was standing nearby when large rocks suddenly came crashing down, and they had no time to escape. Limbu died on the spot, while the grievously injured child was rescued by villagers.
Neighbour Anil Rai, who witnessed the incident, said, “Praneel was working on the pipeline near his house and Samantha was standing beside him. Suddenly, massive rocks came down from the hill. They didn’t even get time to react.”
The girl succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the Bijanbari Block Primary Health Centre, officials said. Cops from the local police station and fire brigade personnel, who were joined by residents, later recovered Limbu’s body from a ditch.
The bodies have been sent to Darjeeling Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, police said. "The tragic incident occurred due to landslides during the repair of the drinking water line. GTA will extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family," said Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Councilor Keshavraj Pokharel.
GTA chief executive Anit Thapa is scheduled to meet the family of the deceased on Thursday. Darjeeling has been hit by relentless rainfall since Tuesday, leading to multiple landslides across the hills.
The rain has left a trail a devastation as at least 10 houses were damaged in ward number 17 of Darjeeling Municipality. Landslides were also reported in Sevok and Shwetijhora along National Highway-10, an important route connecting Bengal to Sikkim, disrupting traffic.
Meanwhile, the Kalimpong district administration has advised travellers to use alternative routes via Gorubathan and Alagara. This is the first reported landslide-related death in Darjeeling this year.
However, similar fatal incidents occurred last year. On July 30, 2024, a worker identified as Prem Subba was killed in a landslide while working on a pipeline near Shamli. Earlier, on July 4, Prakash Thapar, a cinchona plantation worker from Chalisdhura, died after a tree uprooted by a landslide fell on him near the Mongpu Kulen factory.
