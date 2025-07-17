ETV Bharat / state

Father, Daughter Killed In Darjeeling Landslide Triggered By Heavy Rainfall

Darjeeling: A man and his eight-year-old daughter were crushed under a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred in the Goke area under Bijanbari block, where Praneel Limbu (28) and his daughter Samantha were hit by boulders that came crashing down a hillside during ongoing repair work on a drinking water pipeline near their residence, they said.

Local sources said Praneel Limbu was repairing the pipeline when there was continuous rain. His daughter was standing nearby when large rocks suddenly came crashing down, and they had no time to escape. Limbu died on the spot, while the grievously injured child was rescued by villagers.

Neighbour Anil Rai, who witnessed the incident, said, “Praneel was working on the pipeline near his house and Samantha was standing beside him. Suddenly, massive rocks came down from the hill. They didn’t even get time to react.”

The girl succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the Bijanbari Block Primary Health Centre, officials said. Cops from the local police station and fire brigade personnel, who were joined by residents, later recovered Limbu’s body from a ditch.

The bodies have been sent to Darjeeling Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, police said. "The tragic incident occurred due to landslides during the repair of the drinking water line. GTA will extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family," said Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Councilor Keshavraj Pokharel.