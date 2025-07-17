Father-Daughter Duo Cycle 501 Km To Haridwar For Kanwar Yatra, Spread Health And Environmental Awareness

Ghaziabad: As the holy month of Sawan begins, thousands of Lord Shiva devotees are marching towards Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Dr Umesh Pant and his daughter Umang Pant have completed a 501 km Kanwar Yatra, not on foot or any vehicle, but on bicycles.

Dr Pant, a homeopathic physician from Vasundhara, Ghaziabad and his daughter Umang, a B.Sc Yoga student undertook this pilgrimage with the goals of promoting health and spreading environmental awareness. The two began their journey on July 11, cycling from Ghaziabad to Haridwar.

They reached Haridwar on July 13, collected the holy River Ganga water, and began their return trip the same evening. They completed the 501 km round trip on July 15, taking just five days instead of their planned seven days.

Dr Pant told ETV Bharat, "I have been working to spread awareness about health and lifestyle for years. This time, I decided to combine spiritual devotion with fitness. Cycling to Haridwar from Ghaziabad was both a challenge and a message."

To prepare for this, Dr Pant said that he trained daily, cycling 25 km for a month. Umag also trained by cycling 15-20 km daily for three weeks prior to the Yatra. They aimed to cover 100 km every day till they reached Haridwar. They started their journey at 5 am, cycling approximately 60 Km by 11 am, resting in the afternoon, and continuing again from 3 to 7 pm and completed the day's target.

Umang said, "It was tough at times with scorching heat, but the blessings of Lord Shiva kept us going. People along the way were kind. They offered tea, fruits, and even invited us into their homes." Throughout the journey, the father-daughter duo stopped to spread importance of fitness and cycling by speaking with people on the roads.

"Even 20 minutes of cycling daily can do wonders for your physical and mental health. Cycling can prevent ailments like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes," Dr Pant said. "Initially, I had doubts, but with every kilometer, my confidence grew," Umang added.