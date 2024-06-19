Father Carries Oxygen Cylinder While Shifting Premature Baby In Andhra Pradesh Hospital

Amaravati: A video of a father's struggle to save his premature baby at King George Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district has gone viral on social media. The man himself carried an oxygen cylinder for his child due to unavailability of hospital staff.

In the video, the father is seen carrying an oxygen cylinder on his shoulder while the nurse walks in front of him with the child. Allu Sirisha, a resident of Kotnandur in East Godavari district was admitted to the maternity ward of King George Hospital for delivery by family members on Tuesday. As she had delivered a premature baby, doctors suggested that the child should be kept at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) wing.

In the absence of hospital staff, the baby's father took the oxygen cylinder on his shoulder and followed the nurse to the NICU.

The matter came to light after the video clip was posted on social media. On learning about the incident, hospital supervisor summoned the doctors and staff and expressed his anger at them. He has directed the staff to ensure that such incident is never repeated.

Dr P Sivananda, overseeing medical officer at King George Hospital said that battery-run vehicles will be introduced at the hospital from now on for such tasks.

Meanwhile, the video has left netizens shocked and many expressed concern over the lack of facilities at the hospital. One user said that the issue should be solved on a high priority basis. "Expecting good from new government," he added.

One user tweeted, "Pathetic to see this happen" while another said, "Staff is available but not working their duties properly."

"All government hospitals are short staffed. Government can consider this as an avenue to provide more jobs," said one user.

